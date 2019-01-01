QQQ
Range
3.15 - 3.48
Vol / Avg.
25.2K/74K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.65 - 9.99
Mkt Cap
22.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.38
P/E
-
EPS
-1.08
Shares
6.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
FG Financial Group Inc through its subsidiaries operates as a diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding company.

FG Financial Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FG Financial Gr (FGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ: FGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FG Financial Gr's (FGF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FG Financial Gr (FGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FG Financial Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for FG Financial Gr (FGF)?

A

The stock price for FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ: FGF) is $3.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FG Financial Gr (FGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FG Financial Gr.

Q

When is FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) reporting earnings?

A

FG Financial Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is FG Financial Gr (FGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FG Financial Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does FG Financial Gr (FGF) operate in?

A

FG Financial Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.