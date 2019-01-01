|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|0.590
|0.1200
|REV
|127.700M
|135.748M
|8.048M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Badger Meter’s space includes: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA).
The latest price target for Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) was reported by Maxim Group on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting BMI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) is $99.31 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Badger Meter (BMI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.
Badger Meter’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Badger Meter.
Badger Meter is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.