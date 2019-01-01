QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/134.5K
Div / Yield
0.8/0.81%
52 Wk
85.55 - 112.36
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
36.54
Open
-
P/E
47.68
EPS
0.59
Shares
29.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 8:34AM
Benzinga - Apr 20, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 7:46AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Badger Meter Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions. The company's products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data. Badger's product lines include two categories: sales of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities (municipal water), and sales of meters to various industries for water and other fluids (flow instrumentation). It derives most of its revenues from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.590 0.1200
REV127.700M135.748M8.048M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Badger Meter Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Badger Meter (BMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Badger Meter's (BMI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Badger Meter (BMI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) was reported by Maxim Group on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting BMI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Badger Meter (BMI)?

A

The stock price for Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) is $99.31 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Badger Meter (BMI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Badger Meter (BMI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) reporting earnings?

A

Badger Meter’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Badger Meter (BMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Badger Meter.

Q

What sector and industry does Badger Meter (BMI) operate in?

A

Badger Meter is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.