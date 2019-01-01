Badger Meter Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions. The company's products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data. Badger's product lines include two categories: sales of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities (municipal water), and sales of meters to various industries for water and other fluids (flow instrumentation). It derives most of its revenues from the United States.