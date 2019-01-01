QQQ
Range
19.67 - 20.03
Vol / Avg.
26.2K/25.8K
Div / Yield
1.54/7.72%
52 Wk
19.89 - 25.34
Mkt Cap
205.7M
Payout Ratio
90.03
Open
19.95
P/E
11.43
Shares
10.4M
Outstanding
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment management company. Its investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income. The fund's secondary investment objective is capital appreciation.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flaherty & Crumrine Total (FLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total (NYSE: FLC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flaherty & Crumrine Total's (FLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Flaherty & Crumrine Total.

Q

What is the target price for Flaherty & Crumrine Total (FLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Flaherty & Crumrine Total

Q

Current Stock Price for Flaherty & Crumrine Total (FLC)?

A

The stock price for Flaherty & Crumrine Total (NYSE: FLC) is $19.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:35:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flaherty & Crumrine Total (FLC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Flaherty & Crumrine Total (FLC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-23.

Q

When is Flaherty & Crumrine Total (NYSE:FLC) reporting earnings?

A

Flaherty & Crumrine Total does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Flaherty & Crumrine Total (FLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flaherty & Crumrine Total.

Q

What sector and industry does Flaherty & Crumrine Total (FLC) operate in?

A

Flaherty & Crumrine Total is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.