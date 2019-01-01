|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alexander's’s space includes: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC), Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG), Netstreit (NYSE:NTST), Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) and Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC).
The latest price target for Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 23, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 480.00 expecting ALX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) is $259.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Alexander's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alexander's.
Alexander's is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.