Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Alexander's Inc is a real estate investment trust which leases, manages, and develops properties. The company's portfolio comprises retail and office properties located in metropolitan and suburban areas of New York City. Alexander's major tenants include financial institutions, fashion and accessories stores, toy shops, homeware and furniture stores, and department stores. The company generates revenue from leasing to tenants, in addition to parking space rents. The majority of consolidated revenue is derived from tenant leases.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.230
REV43.500M49.657M6.157M

Alexander's Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alexander's (ALX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alexander's's (ALX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alexander's (ALX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 23, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 480.00 expecting ALX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alexander's (ALX)?

A

The stock price for Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) is $259.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alexander's (ALX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) reporting earnings?

A

Alexander's’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Alexander's (ALX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alexander's.

Q

What sector and industry does Alexander's (ALX) operate in?

A

Alexander's is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.