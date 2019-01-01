QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Two Harbors Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS; residential mortgage loans; mortgage servicing rights; and commercial real estate. The majority of the company's investment portfolio is split between agency RMBS purchased from government-sponsored enterprises and nonagency RMBS. Two Harbors derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of interest income collected from its investments. Most of this income is generated by available-for-sale securities, while residential mortgage loans held for investment in securitization trusts also contribute a sizable amount.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.220 0.0100
REV29.420M12.847M-16.573M

Two Harbors Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Two Harbors Investment (TWO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Two Harbors Investment's (TWO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Two Harbors Investment (TWO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) was reported by Citigroup on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting TWO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.63% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Two Harbors Investment (TWO)?

A

The stock price for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) is $5.11 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Two Harbors Investment (TWO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021.

Q

When is Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) reporting earnings?

A

Two Harbors Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Two Harbors Investment (TWO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Two Harbors Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Two Harbors Investment (TWO) operate in?

A

Two Harbors Investment is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.