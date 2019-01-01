|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.180
|-0.160
|0.0200
|REV
|169.300M
|173.100M
|3.800M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Wolfspeed’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
The latest price target for Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting WOLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.16% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) is $99.89 last updated Today at 5:14:06 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Wolfspeed.
Wolfspeed’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Wolfspeed.
Wolfspeed is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.