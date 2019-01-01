QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Wolfspeed Inc is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in the United States; China; Japan; South Korea, and other countries.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.180-0.160 0.0200
REV169.300M173.100M3.800M

Wolfspeed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wolfspeed (WOLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wolfspeed's (WOLF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wolfspeed (WOLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting WOLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.16% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wolfspeed (WOLF)?

A

The stock price for Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) is $99.89 last updated Today at 5:14:06 PM.

Q

Does Wolfspeed (WOLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wolfspeed.

Q

When is Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reporting earnings?

A

Wolfspeed’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Wolfspeed (WOLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wolfspeed.

Q

What sector and industry does Wolfspeed (WOLF) operate in?

A

Wolfspeed is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.