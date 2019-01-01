Ballys Corp operates in the casino industry. The company owns gaming and racing facilities, including slot machines and various casino. It operates in four reportable segments: Rhode Island, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and West. The majority of the revenue is derived from gaming operations. Rhode Island segment includes Twin River Casino Hotel and Tiverton Casino Hotel. Mid-Atlantic segment comprises Dover Downs and Bally's Atlantic City. The Southeast segment includes Hard Rock Biloxi, Casino Vicksburg, and Shreveport. West segment consists of Casino KC and the Black Hawk Casinos.