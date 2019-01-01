QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/679.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.11 - 75.92
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
22.04
EPS
-0.3
Shares
54.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Ballys Corp operates in the casino industry. The company owns gaming and racing facilities, including slot machines and various casino. It operates in four reportable segments: Rhode Island, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and West. The majority of the revenue is derived from gaming operations. Rhode Island segment includes Twin River Casino Hotel and Tiverton Casino Hotel. Mid-Atlantic segment comprises Dover Downs and Bally's Atlantic City. The Southeast segment includes Hard Rock Biloxi, Casino Vicksburg, and Shreveport. West segment consists of Casino KC and the Black Hawk Casinos.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.530

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV580.780M

Ballys Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ballys (BALY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ballys (NYSE: BALY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ballys's (BALY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ballys (BALY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ballys (NYSE: BALY) was reported by Keybanc on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting BALY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.40% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ballys (BALY)?

A

The stock price for Ballys (NYSE: BALY) is $35.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ballys (BALY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ballys.

Q

When is Ballys (NYSE:BALY) reporting earnings?

A

Ballys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Ballys (BALY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ballys.

Q

What sector and industry does Ballys (BALY) operate in?

A

Ballys is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.