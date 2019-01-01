QQQ
Range
10.83 - 11.21
Vol / Avg.
3M/2.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.46 - 12.63
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.88
P/E
35
EPS
-0.29
Shares
182.7M
Outstanding
Eldorado Gold Corp is engaged in the mining, development, and exploration of gold and base metals. It has projects located in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania and Brazil. Turkey generates most of the revenue for the firm.

Eldorado Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eldorado Gold (EGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eldorado Gold's (EGO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eldorado Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Eldorado Gold (EGO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) was reported by RBC Capital on October 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting EGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.01% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eldorado Gold (EGO)?

A

The stock price for Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) is $11.11 last updated Today at 8:59:04 PM.

Q

Does Eldorado Gold (EGO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2017 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2017.

Q

When is Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reporting earnings?

A

Eldorado Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Eldorado Gold (EGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eldorado Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Eldorado Gold (EGO) operate in?

A

Eldorado Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.