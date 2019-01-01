QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Ciena Corp is a network strategy and technology company. It provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks. It serves various industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises worldwide. The business activities function through Networking Platforms; Platform Software and Services; Blue Planet Automation Software, and Global Services segments. Geographically, its presence is seen in the markets of the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and India.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8500.850 0.0000
REV1.030B1.041B11.000M

Ciena Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ciena (CIEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ciena's (CIEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ciena (CIEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) was reported by Raymond James on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting CIEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.19% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ciena (CIEN)?

A

The stock price for Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is $68.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ciena (CIEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ciena.

Q

When is Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) reporting earnings?

A

Ciena’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Ciena (CIEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ciena.

Q

What sector and industry does Ciena (CIEN) operate in?

A

Ciena is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.