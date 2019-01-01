|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Monroe Capital’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG).
The latest price target for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MRCC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) is $10.63 last updated Today at 5:06:29 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.
Monroe Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Monroe Capital.
Monroe Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.