Range
10.36 - 10.65
Vol / Avg.
61.6K/72.9K
Div / Yield
1/9.36%
52 Wk
8.83 - 11.85
Mkt Cap
229M
Payout Ratio
60.98
Open
10.58
P/E
6.51
EPS
0.34
Shares
21.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Monroe Capital Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing to lower middle market companies, in the U.S. and Canada. The company provides customized financing solutions focused on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. Its investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC.

Monroe Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Monroe Capital (MRCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Monroe Capital's (MRCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Monroe Capital (MRCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MRCC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Monroe Capital (MRCC)?

A

The stock price for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) is $10.63 last updated Today at 5:06:29 PM.

Q

Does Monroe Capital (MRCC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) reporting earnings?

A

Monroe Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Monroe Capital (MRCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Monroe Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Monroe Capital (MRCC) operate in?

A

Monroe Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.