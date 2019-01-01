QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/68K
Div / Yield
1.26/8.55%
52 Wk
14.73 - 17.05
Mkt Cap
299.6M
Payout Ratio
39.62
Open
-
P/E
4.64
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
KKR Income Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end registered management investment company. It seeks to generate a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company invests in the portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KKR Inc Opps Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KKR Inc Opps Fund's (KIO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KKR Inc Opps Fund.

Q

What is the target price for KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KKR Inc Opps Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO)?

A

The stock price for KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) is $14.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) pay a dividend?

A

The next KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) reporting earnings?

A

KKR Inc Opps Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KKR Inc Opps Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does KKR Inc Opps Fund (KIO) operate in?

A

KKR Inc Opps Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.