|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.080
|-0.420
|0.6600
|REV
|2.780B
|3.882B
|1.102B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Zillow Gr’s space includes: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL).
The latest price target for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) was reported by Jefferies on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting Z to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) is $56.45 last updated Today at 6:21:23 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zillow Gr.
Zillow Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Zillow Gr.
Zillow Gr is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.