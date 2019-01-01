QQQ
Range
301.6 - 309.14
Vol / Avg.
16.1K/51.9K
Div / Yield
8.4/2.72%
52 Wk
296.05 - 405.86
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
45.17
Open
307.95
P/E
17.44
EPS
1.65
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
NewMarket Corp is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance machine and automobile engine performance. The types of petroleum additives that NewMarket sells include engine oil additives and fuel additives. Engine oil additives are used to reduce friction and extend engine life for automobiles and heavy-duty commercial equipment. Fuel additives are mixed with gasoline and diesel fuels to increase automobile fuel economy and engine cleanliness. More revenue comes from the United States than any other geographic region.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.650
REV576.567M

Analyst Ratings

NewMarket Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NewMarket (NEU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NewMarket's (NEU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NewMarket (NEU) stock?

A

The latest price target for NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) was reported by Buckingham Research on April 1, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 380.00 expecting NEU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.83% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NewMarket (NEU)?

A

The stock price for NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) is $301.985 last updated Today at 6:23:05 PM.

Q

Does NewMarket (NEU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) reporting earnings?

A

NewMarket’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is NewMarket (NEU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NewMarket.

Q

What sector and industry does NewMarket (NEU) operate in?

A

NewMarket is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.