QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
42.71 - 43.58
Vol / Avg.
13.1K/27.7K
Div / Yield
0.78/1.81%
52 Wk
40.7 - 53.77
Mkt Cap
567.3M
Payout Ratio
59.02
Open
42.96
P/E
33.86
EPS
0.36
Shares
13.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 2:12PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 9:31AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 9:31AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 11:35AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 10:35AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
The York Water Co is an investor-owned water utility company in the United States. The primary business of the company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems. The company operates within its franchised territory, which covers more than 35 municipalities within York County, Pennsylvania and close to nine municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

The York Water Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The York Water (YORW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The York Water's (YORW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for The York Water (YORW) stock?

A

The latest price target for The York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on March 13, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting YORW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.84% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The York Water (YORW)?

A

The stock price for The York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) is $43.29 last updated Today at 6:15:47 PM.

Q

Does The York Water (YORW) pay a dividend?

A

The next The York Water (YORW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) reporting earnings?

A

The York Water’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is The York Water (YORW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The York Water.

Q

What sector and industry does The York Water (YORW) operate in?

A

The York Water is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.