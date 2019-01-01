QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Four Corners Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. The firm operates through two segments namely, real estate operations and restaurant operations. The real estate operations segment consists of rental revenues primarily generated by leasing restaurant and retail properties to tenants. The restaurant operations segment is conducted through a taxable REIT subsidiary (TRS) and consists of Kerrow Restaurant Operating Business. The firm generates most of the revenue from the real estate operations segment.

Four Corners Property Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Four Corners Property (FCPT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Four Corners Property's (FCPT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Four Corners Property (FCPT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) was reported by Raymond James on October 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting FCPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.61% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Four Corners Property (FCPT)?

A

The stock price for Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) is $26.1 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Four Corners Property (FCPT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) reporting earnings?

A

Four Corners Property’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Four Corners Property (FCPT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Four Corners Property.

Q

What sector and industry does Four Corners Property (FCPT) operate in?

A

Four Corners Property is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.