Four Corners Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. The firm operates through two segments namely, real estate operations and restaurant operations. The real estate operations segment consists of rental revenues primarily generated by leasing restaurant and retail properties to tenants. The restaurant operations segment is conducted through a taxable REIT subsidiary (TRS) and consists of Kerrow Restaurant Operating Business. The firm generates most of the revenue from the real estate operations segment.