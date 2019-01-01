QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Kirkland's Inc is a specialty retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday decor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall decor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5700.510 -0.0600
REV146.210M143.630M-2.580M

Kirkland's Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kirkland's (KIRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kirkland's's (KIRK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kirkland's (KIRK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) was reported by Benchmark on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting KIRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 122.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kirkland's (KIRK)?

A

The stock price for Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) is $13.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kirkland's (KIRK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 3, 2015.

Q

When is Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reporting earnings?

A

Kirkland's’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.

Q

Is Kirkland's (KIRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kirkland's.

Q

What sector and industry does Kirkland's (KIRK) operate in?

A

Kirkland's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.