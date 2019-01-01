|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance New York.
There is no analysis for Eaton Vance New York
The stock price for Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) is $10.9 last updated Today at 8:43:06 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
Eaton Vance New York does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance New York.
Eaton Vance New York is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.