QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.9 - 11.05
Vol / Avg.
36.3K/38.3K
Div / Yield
0.43/3.86%
52 Wk
10.98 - 13.05
Mkt Cap
197.5M
Payout Ratio
96.22
Open
11.05
P/E
20.89
Shares
18.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is principally engaged in managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. It is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and, in state specific funds, taxes in specified state.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eaton Vance New York Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance New York (ENX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance New York's (ENX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance New York.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance New York (ENX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance New York

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance New York (ENX)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) is $10.9 last updated Today at 8:43:06 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance New York (ENX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance New York does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance New York (ENX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance New York.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance New York (ENX) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance New York is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.