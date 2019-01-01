|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.510
|-0.460
|0.0500
|REV
|85.810M
|73.371M
|-12.439M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Coherus BioSciences’s space includes: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR), Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR), Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA), Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT).
The latest price target for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting CHRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 169.78% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) is $11.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Coherus BioSciences.
Coherus BioSciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Coherus BioSciences.
Coherus BioSciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.