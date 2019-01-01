QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Coherus BioSciences Inc is a United States based biotherapeutics company engaged in developing and commercializing biosimilar therapeutics. The company focuses on process science, analytical characterization, protein production, and clinical-regulatory development. Its pipeline includes Immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor (Anti-TNF) biosimilar candidates; Ophthalmology biosimilar candidates; and Oncology Biosimilar candidates. Geographically, the group has a business presence in the United States and other countries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.510-0.460 0.0500
REV85.810M73.371M-12.439M

Coherus BioSciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coherus BioSciences's (CHRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting CHRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 169.78% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)?

A

The stock price for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) is $11.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coherus BioSciences.

Q

When is Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) reporting earnings?

A

Coherus BioSciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coherus BioSciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) operate in?

A

Coherus BioSciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.