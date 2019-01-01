QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
FIGS Inc is a healthcare apparel company. It offers more fitted scrubs for men and women made of its proprietary fabric FIONx, which provides four-way stretch and has anti-odor, anti-wrinkle and moisture-wicking properties.

FIGS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FIGS (FIGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FIGS's (FIGS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FIGS (FIGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) was reported by Cowen & Co. on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FIGS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FIGS (FIGS)?

A

The stock price for FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) is $16.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FIGS (FIGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FIGS.

Q

When is FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) reporting earnings?

A

FIGS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is FIGS (FIGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FIGS.

Q

What sector and industry does FIGS (FIGS) operate in?

A

FIGS is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.