Range
66.18 - 69.49
Vol / Avg.
324.9K/487.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
56.59 - 108.47
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
68.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.94
Shares
52.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Arvinas Inc is a United States-based private biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class protein degradation therapeutics for cancers and other difficult-to-treat diseases. The company's proprietary Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), work by inducing the cell's own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Its pipeline candidates include metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, metastatic ER-breast cancer, additional oncology indications, tauopathies, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arvinas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arvinas (ARVN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arvinas's (ARVN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Arvinas (ARVN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 91.00 expecting ARVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.88% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Arvinas (ARVN)?

A

The stock price for Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) is $66.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arvinas (ARVN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arvinas.

Q

When is Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) reporting earnings?

A

Arvinas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Arvinas (ARVN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arvinas.

Q

What sector and industry does Arvinas (ARVN) operate in?

A

Arvinas is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.