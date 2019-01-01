|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.230
|0.270
|0.0400
|REV
|28.100M
|61.623M
|33.523M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE: BRSP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BrightSpire Capital’s space includes: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for BrightSpire Capital (NYSE: BRSP) was reported by B of A Securities on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.50 expecting BRSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.57% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BrightSpire Capital (NYSE: BRSP) is $8.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
BrightSpire Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BrightSpire Capital.
BrightSpire Capital is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.