Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/578.9K
Div / Yield
0.72/8.22%
52 Wk
8 - 10.68
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.54
Shares
129.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
BrightSpire Capital Inc is an internally-managed commercial real estate credit REIT focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2300.270 0.0400
REV28.100M61.623M33.523M

Analyst Ratings

BrightSpire Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE: BRSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BrightSpire Capital's (BRSP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) stock?

A

The latest price target for BrightSpire Capital (NYSE: BRSP) was reported by B of A Securities on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.50 expecting BRSP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.57% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BrightSpire Capital (BRSP)?

A

The stock price for BrightSpire Capital (NYSE: BRSP) is $8.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) reporting earnings?

A

BrightSpire Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BrightSpire Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) operate in?

A

BrightSpire Capital is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.