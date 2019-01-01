Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications. Its product includes Cloud Services, Video Conferencing, Carrier Services, Business Phone Systems, Phones & Devices, and Network Connectivity. The company sells into three major geographic centers: the United States of America, which is the key revenue driver, Canada, and other foreign countries.