Range
19.95 - 20.28
Vol / Avg.
131.7K/72.1K
Div / Yield
1.51/7.51%
52 Wk
19.96 - 25.34
Mkt Cap
433.7M
Payout Ratio
90.89
Open
20.2
P/E
12.11
EPS
0
Shares
21.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Its products include Mutual funds, Unit investment trusts, Closed-end funds, Rydex funds, Credit income fund.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Guggenheim Taxable Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE: GBAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guggenheim Taxable's (GBAB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guggenheim Taxable.

Q

What is the target price for Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guggenheim Taxable

Q

Current Stock Price for Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB)?

A

The stock price for Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE: GBAB) is $20.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB) reporting earnings?

A

Guggenheim Taxable does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guggenheim Taxable.

Q

What sector and industry does Guggenheim Taxable (GBAB) operate in?

A

Guggenheim Taxable is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.