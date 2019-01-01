QQQ
Range
120.53 - 123.29
Vol / Avg.
537K/1.8M
Div / Yield
2/1.64%
52 Wk
89.83 - 135.69
Mkt Cap
34.9B
Payout Ratio
10.54
Open
122.76
P/E
6.84
EPS
3.64
Shares
288M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Discover Financial Services is a bank operating in two distinct segments: direct banking and payment services. The company issues credit and debit cards and provides other consumer banking products including deposit accounts, students loans, and other personal loans. It also operates the Discover, Pulse, and Diners Club networks. The Discover network is the fourth-largest payment network in the United States as ranked by overall purchase volume, and Pulse is one of the largest ATM networks in the country.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.6703.640 -0.0300
REV3.000B2.936B-64.000M

Analyst Ratings

Discover Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Discover Financial (DFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Discover Financial's (DFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Discover Financial (DFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting DFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.58% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Discover Financial (DFS)?

A

The stock price for Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) is $121.26 last updated Today at 6:40:10 PM.

Q

Does Discover Financial (DFS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) reporting earnings?

A

Discover Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Discover Financial (DFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Discover Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Discover Financial (DFS) operate in?

A

Discover Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.