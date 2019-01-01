|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.670
|3.640
|-0.0300
|REV
|3.000B
|2.936B
|-64.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Discover Financial’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX).
The latest price target for Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 145.00 expecting DFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.58% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) is $121.26 last updated Today at 6:40:10 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
Discover Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Discover Financial.
Discover Financial is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.