|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.160
|0.170
|0.0100
|REV
|57.390M
|64.941M
|7.551M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Oaktree Specialty Lending’s space includes: Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM), Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) and P10 (NYSE:PX).
The latest price target for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) was reported by JMP Securities on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting OCSL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.33% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) is $7.37 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
The next Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Oaktree Specialty Lending’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Oaktree Specialty Lending.
Oaktree Specialty Lending is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.