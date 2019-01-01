QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp is a specialty finance company. It provides lending services and invests in small and mid-sized companies. The company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return by generating current income from debt investments, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from equity investments. Its investments generally range in size from ten million dollars to hundred million dollars and are principally in the form of the first lien, second lien, or collectively, senior secured, and subordinated debt investments, which may also include an equity component made in connection with investments by private equity sponsors.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1600.170 0.0100
REV57.390M64.941M7.551M

Oaktree Specialty Lending Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oaktree Specialty Lending's (OCSL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) was reported by JMP Securities on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting OCSL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.33% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)?

A

The stock price for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) is $7.37 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) reporting earnings?

A

Oaktree Specialty Lending’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Q

What sector and industry does Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) operate in?

A

Oaktree Specialty Lending is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.