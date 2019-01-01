Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp is a specialty finance company. It provides lending services and invests in small and mid-sized companies. The company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return by generating current income from debt investments, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from equity investments. Its investments generally range in size from ten million dollars to hundred million dollars and are principally in the form of the first lien, second lien, or collectively, senior secured, and subordinated debt investments, which may also include an equity component made in connection with investments by private equity sponsors.