Range
63.55 - 65.98
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/1.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
42.92 - 71.38
Mkt Cap
15.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
65.3
P/E
9.06
EPS
3.39
Shares
244.9M
Outstanding
AerCap Holdings NV is an aircraft leasing company. Its major activities include leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines. They also provide aircraft asset management and corporate services to securitization vehicles, joint ventures, and other third parties. Through its subsidiary, the group also provides engine leasing, certified aircraft engines, airframes, and engine parts. Its geographical segments include China, United States, and Other countries.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

AerCap Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AerCap Holdings (AER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AerCap Holdings's (AER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AerCap Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for AerCap Holdings (AER) stock?

A

The latest price target for AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) was reported by Susquehanna on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting AER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.04% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AerCap Holdings (AER)?

A

The stock price for AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) is $63.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AerCap Holdings (AER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AerCap Holdings.

Q

When is AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) reporting earnings?

A

AerCap Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is AerCap Holdings (AER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AerCap Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does AerCap Holdings (AER) operate in?

A

AerCap Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.