|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.980
|1.950
|-0.0300
|REV
|2.070B
|2.038B
|-32.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) was reported by Loop Capital on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 140.00 expecting ZBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.94% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) is $126.191 last updated Today at 6:43:27 PM.
The next Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-28.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Zimmer Biomet Holdings.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.