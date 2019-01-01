Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants, as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Close to 60% of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints, another quarter comes from extremities, trauma, and related surgical products.