QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
122.6 - 126.19
Vol / Avg.
684.4K/1.9M
Div / Yield
0.96/0.78%
52 Wk
108.47 - 180.36
Mkt Cap
26.4B
Payout Ratio
50.26
Open
124.24
P/E
64.65
EPS
-0.4
Shares
209.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:11AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants, as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Close to 60% of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints, another quarter comes from extremities, trauma, and related surgical products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9801.950 -0.0300
REV2.070B2.038B-32.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zimmer Biomet Holdings's (ZBH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) was reported by Loop Capital on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 140.00 expecting ZBH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.94% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)?

A

The stock price for Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) is $126.191 last updated Today at 6:43:27 PM.

Q

Does Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) pay a dividend?

A

The next Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-28.

Q

When is Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) reporting earnings?

A

Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) operate in?

A

Zimmer Biomet Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.