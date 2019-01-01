QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.81 - 11.52
Vol / Avg.
537.2K/620.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.57 - 24.47
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.46
Shares
121.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 10:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 5:36AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 5:52PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs (ERK and SHP2 inhibitors), two preclinical-stage programs (CNS-penetrant KRAS G12C and EGFR inhibitors), and seven discovery-stage programs targeting other key oncogenic drivers.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Erasca Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Erasca (ERAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Erasca's (ERAS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Erasca (ERAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting ERAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 308.72% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Erasca (ERAS)?

A

The stock price for Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) is $11.01 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Erasca (ERAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Erasca.

Q

When is Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) reporting earnings?

A

Erasca’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Erasca (ERAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Erasca.

Q

What sector and industry does Erasca (ERAS) operate in?

A

Erasca is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.