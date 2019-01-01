QQQ
Range
18.26 - 20.55
Vol / Avg.
736.2K/230.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.23 - 40
Mkt Cap
567.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.76
P/E
-
EPS
-2.44
Shares
27.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Relmada Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing chemical entities with novel versions of drug products that address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company is focused on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist. Its lead product candidate, esmethadone, is an oral agent for the treatment of depression and other potential indications.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Relmada Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Relmada Therapeutics's (RLMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) was reported by SVB Leerink on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting RLMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.28% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)?

A

The stock price for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) is $20.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Relmada Therapeutics.

Q

When is Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) reporting earnings?

A

Relmada Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Relmada Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) operate in?

A

Relmada Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.