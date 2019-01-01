QQQ
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol. Its product, aramchol, is a disease-modifying treatment for fatty liver disorders, including Non-Alcoholic Steato-hepatitis. Aramchol affects liver fat metabolism and has been shown in a Phase IIa clinical study to reduce liver fat content, as well as improve metabolic parameters associated with Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galmed Pharmaceuticals's (GLMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on May 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting GLMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1348.28% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)?

A

The stock price for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) is $1.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) reporting earnings?

A

Galmed Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) operate in?

A

Galmed Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.