Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol. Its product, aramchol, is a disease-modifying treatment for fatty liver disorders, including Non-Alcoholic Steato-hepatitis. Aramchol affects liver fat metabolism and has been shown in a Phase IIa clinical study to reduce liver fat content, as well as improve metabolic parameters associated with Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.