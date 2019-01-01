QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8M
Div / Yield
0.76/5.72%
52 Wk
11.8 - 15.17
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
1085.71
Open
-
P/E
189.71
EPS
0.03
Shares
171.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 3:21PM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 6:40AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, and leases office, industrial, retail, and mixed-use properties throughout the U.S. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is composed of urban and transit-oriented suburban office buildings. In terms of total square footage, these assets are primarily located in the major real estate markets of the Mid-Atlantic US, including suburban Pennsylvania, Philadelphia's Central Business District, and Metropolitan Washington D.C. Brandywine derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from tenants. The company's largest revenue-generating customers are the U.S. Government, technology, defense, and financial services entities in its three primary markets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.350
REV121.650M125.530M3.880M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Brandywine Realty Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brandywine Realty Trust's (BDN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) was reported by Truist Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BDN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)?

A

The stock price for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is $13.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.

Q

When is Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) reporting earnings?

A

Brandywine Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) operate in?

A

Brandywine Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.