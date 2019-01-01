|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Brandywine Realty Trust’s space includes: Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO).
The latest price target for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) was reported by Truist Securities on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BDN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is $13.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.
Brandywine Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Brandywine Realty Trust.
Brandywine Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.