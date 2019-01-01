Edesa Biotech Inc is a biotechnology company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases. It is involved in exploring novel ways to treat these diseases, including alternatives to topical steroids, which can have side-effects. The company's product candidate, EB01, is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company's EB05 candidate is a monoclonal antibody therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.