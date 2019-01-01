QQQ
Edesa Biotech Inc is a biotechnology company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases. It is involved in exploring novel ways to treat these diseases, including alternatives to topical steroids, which can have side-effects. The company's product candidate, EB01, is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company's EB05 candidate is a monoclonal antibody therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.330
REV0
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.370-0.270 0.1000
REV0

Edesa Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Edesa Biotech (EDSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Edesa Biotech's (EDSA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Edesa Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for Edesa Biotech (EDSA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting EDSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 395.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Edesa Biotech (EDSA)?

A

The stock price for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) is $3.23 last updated Today at 8:14:46 PM.

Q

Does Edesa Biotech (EDSA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Edesa Biotech.

Q

When is Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) reporting earnings?

A

Edesa Biotech’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Edesa Biotech (EDSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Edesa Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Edesa Biotech (EDSA) operate in?

A

Edesa Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.