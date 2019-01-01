|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.330
|REV
|0
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.370
|-0.270
|0.1000
|REV
|0
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Edesa Biotech.
The latest price target for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting EDSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 395.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) is $3.23 last updated Today at 8:14:46 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Edesa Biotech.
Edesa Biotech’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Edesa Biotech.
Edesa Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.