Range
23.32 - 25.94
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/333.5K
Div / Yield
1.16/4.50%
52 Wk
22.02 - 32.15
Mkt Cap
592.4M
Payout Ratio
32.7
Open
25.91
P/E
8.11
EPS
1.06
Shares
25.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and retails home furnishings and accessories. The firm conducts activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ethan Allen Global, Inc., which operates through its own subsidiaries. The company does business across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The vast majority of the firm's products are produced in its U.S. plants. The company's activities are divided between its Wholesale unit that includes case goods, upholstered products, and home accents, and its Retail segment. The majority of revenue within Wholesale is generated by upholstered products, and the majority of revenue for the overall company is derived from the Retail segment. Geographically, most of the company's revenue is produced in the U.S.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7500.950 0.2000
REV187.250M208.093M20.843M

Ethan Allen Interiors Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ethan Allen Interiors's (ETD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ethan Allen Interiors

Q

Current Stock Price for Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD)?

A

The stock price for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETD) is $23.415 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) reporting earnings?

A

Ethan Allen Interiors’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Q

What sector and industry does Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) operate in?

A

Ethan Allen Interiors is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.