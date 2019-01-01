QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/346.5K
Div / Yield
0.96/8.33%
52 Wk
10.26 - 14.55
Mkt Cap
891.5M
Payout Ratio
182.61
Open
-
P/E
25.07
EPS
0.34
Shares
77.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
TPG RE Finance Trust Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. It originates, acquires and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. The company's objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over time through cash distributions and capital appreciation. It focuses primarily on directly originating and selectively acquiring floating rate first mortgage loans that are secured by high quality commercial real estate properties undergoing some form of transition and value creation.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3100.230 -0.0800
REV37.000M38.519M1.519M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TPG RE Finance Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TPG RE Finance Trust's (TRTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) was reported by Raymond James on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting TRTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.53% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)?

A

The stock price for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) is $11.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021.

Q

When is TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) reporting earnings?

A

TPG RE Finance Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) operate in?

A

TPG RE Finance Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.