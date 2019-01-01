|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TPG RE Finance Trust’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) was reported by Raymond James on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting TRTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.53% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) is $11.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021.
TPG RE Finance Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TPG RE Finance Trust.
TPG RE Finance Trust is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.