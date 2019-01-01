QQQ
Range
16.26 - 16.27
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/11.9K
Div / Yield
0.56/3.41%
52 Wk
14.5 - 18.48
Mkt Cap
120.6M
Payout Ratio
43.41
Open
16.27
P/E
12.72
EPS
0.3
Shares
7.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Provident Financial Holdings Inc is engaged in providing community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's business segment is Bank. The Bank's activities include attracting deposits, offering banking services and originating and purchasing single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction and, to a lesser extent, other mortgage, commercial business and consumer loans. It offers business checking accounts, other business banking services and services loans for others.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.300 0.0800
REV8.700M9.031M331.000K

Provident Financial Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Provident Financial Hldgs (PROV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: PROV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Provident Financial Hldgs's (PROV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Provident Financial Hldgs (PROV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: PROV) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PROV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Provident Financial Hldgs (PROV)?

A

The stock price for Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: PROV) is $16.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Provident Financial Hldgs (PROV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) reporting earnings?

A

Provident Financial Hldgs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Provident Financial Hldgs (PROV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Provident Financial Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Provident Financial Hldgs (PROV) operate in?

A

Provident Financial Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.