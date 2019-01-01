|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.220
|0.300
|0.0800
|REV
|8.700M
|9.031M
|331.000K
You can purchase shares of Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: PROV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Provident Financial Hldgs’s space includes: Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC), OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK), Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ:OFED) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST).
The latest price target for Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: PROV) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PROV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: PROV) is $16.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Provident Financial Hldgs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Provident Financial Hldgs.
Provident Financial Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.