Sleep Number Corp. offers individualized mattresses and sleep solutions. Consumers can customize Sleep Number bedding to suit their comforts. The company utilizes algorithms and biometric data for customizations. Revenue is generated through marketing and selling bedding through two distribution channels: company-controlled, including direct-to-consumer retail and online sales; and wholesale, which sells through selected wholesale and retail customers. Almost all revenue comes from company-controlled retail sales. Sleep Number Corp. sells its products throughout the United States.