|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.590
|0.470
|-1.1200
|REV
|601.200M
|491.984M
|-109.216M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sleep Number’s space includes: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK), RH (NYSE:RH) and Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT).
The latest price target for Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) was reported by UBS on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting SNBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) is $63.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sleep Number.
Sleep Number’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sleep Number.
Sleep Number is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.