Range
55.18 - 66.94
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/407.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
55.18 - 151.44
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
55.18
P/E
8.13
EPS
2.29
Shares
22.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Sleep Number Corp. offers individualized mattresses and sleep solutions. Consumers can customize Sleep Number bedding to suit their comforts. The company utilizes algorithms and biometric data for customizations. Revenue is generated through marketing and selling bedding through two distribution channels: company-controlled, including direct-to-consumer retail and online sales; and wholesale, which sells through selected wholesale and retail customers. Almost all revenue comes from company-controlled retail sales. Sleep Number Corp. sells its products throughout the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5900.470 -1.1200
REV601.200M491.984M-109.216M

Analyst Ratings

Sleep Number Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sleep Number (SNBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sleep Number's (SNBR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sleep Number (SNBR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) was reported by UBS on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 65.00 expecting SNBR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sleep Number (SNBR)?

A

The stock price for Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) is $63.42 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sleep Number (SNBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sleep Number.

Q

When is Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) reporting earnings?

A

Sleep Number’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Sleep Number (SNBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sleep Number.

Q

What sector and industry does Sleep Number (SNBR) operate in?

A

Sleep Number is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.