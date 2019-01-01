|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sundial Growers’s space includes: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS), CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC), Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN).
The latest price target for Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) was reported by ATB Capital on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SNDL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is $0.5179 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sundial Growers.
Sundial Growers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sundial Growers.
Sundial Growers is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.