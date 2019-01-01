QQQ
Range
0.46 - 0.52
Vol / Avg.
90.1M/84.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 1.75
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.47
P/E
3.89
EPS
0.01
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Sundial Growers Inc is engaged in producing and marketing cannabis for the adult-use market. Some of its products are Lemon Riot, Daydream, Zen Berry, Twilight, Tropical Bliss, Pillow Talk, Citrus Punch, and others. The company's primary focus is on producing and distributing inhalable products and brands (flower, pre-rolls, and vapes). some of its brands include Sundial, Top Leaf, Palmetto, and Grasslands.

Sundial Growers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sundial Growers (SNDL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sundial Growers's (SNDL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sundial Growers (SNDL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) was reported by ATB Capital on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SNDL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sundial Growers (SNDL)?

A

The stock price for Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is $0.5179 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sundial Growers (SNDL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sundial Growers.

Q

When is Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) reporting earnings?

A

Sundial Growers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Sundial Growers (SNDL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sundial Growers.

Q

What sector and industry does Sundial Growers (SNDL) operate in?

A

Sundial Growers is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.