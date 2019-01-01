|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Gorman-Rupp’s space includes: Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Standex International (NYSE:SXI), Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX), Tennant (NYSE:TNC) and Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO).
The latest price target for Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting GRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.79% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) is $36.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Gorman-Rupp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Gorman-Rupp.
Gorman-Rupp is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.