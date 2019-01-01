Gorman-Rupp Co designs, manufactures, and globally sells pumps & pump systems for use in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating & air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. It operates in one business segment, the manufacture & sale of pumps and pump systems, and generates revenue from the same. Geographically, it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.