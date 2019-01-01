QQQ
Range
36.38 - 37.23
Vol / Avg.
59.6K/60.3K
Div / Yield
0.68/1.84%
52 Wk
31.89 - 47.12
Mkt Cap
954.6M
Payout Ratio
55.7
Open
37.1
P/E
32.4
EPS
0.25
Shares
26.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Gorman-Rupp Co designs, manufactures, and globally sells pumps & pump systems for use in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating & air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. It operates in one business segment, the manufacture & sale of pumps and pump systems, and generates revenue from the same. Geographically, it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.260 -0.0700
REV98.280M94.164M-4.116M

Analyst Ratings

Gorman-Rupp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gorman-Rupp (GRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gorman-Rupp's (GRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gorman-Rupp (GRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting GRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.79% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gorman-Rupp (GRC)?

A

The stock price for Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) is $36.57 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gorman-Rupp (GRC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) reporting earnings?

A

Gorman-Rupp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Gorman-Rupp (GRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gorman-Rupp.

Q

What sector and industry does Gorman-Rupp (GRC) operate in?

A

Gorman-Rupp is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.