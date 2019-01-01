QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/45K
Div / Yield
1.22/8.28%
52 Wk
14.15 - 18.6
Mkt Cap
235.5M
Payout Ratio
22.85
Open
-
P/E
3.17
EPS
0
Shares
16M
Outstanding
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through long-term capital appreciation and through income and gains. The fund will invest in a portfolio of common stocks selected from among the 500 stocks comprising the S&P 500 Index, using a proprietary mathematical process designed by Intech to select large-cap, core equity securities and will also employ innovative risk reduction techniques.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Core Equity Alpha's (JCE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) is $14.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE) operate in?

A

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.