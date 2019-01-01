Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through long-term capital appreciation and through income and gains. The fund will invest in a portfolio of common stocks selected from among the 500 stocks comprising the S&P 500 Index, using a proprietary mathematical process designed by Intech to select large-cap, core equity securities and will also employ innovative risk reduction techniques.