|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vertex’s space includes: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), CS Disco (NYSE:LAW), Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV), Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) and 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT).
The latest price target for Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) was reported by BMO Capital on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting VERX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.48% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) is $12.66 last updated Today at 3:02:50 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vertex.
Vertex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vertex.
Vertex is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.