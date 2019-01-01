Vertex Inc is a provider of tax technology and services. It enables companies to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions to specific industries for every line of tax, including income, sales, and consumer use, value-added, and payroll. The company offers solutions such as tax determination, data management, document management, and compliance and reporting among others.