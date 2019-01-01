QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Vertex Inc is a provider of tax technology and services. It enables companies to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions to specific industries for every line of tax, including income, sales, and consumer use, value-added, and payroll. The company offers solutions such as tax determination, data management, document management, and compliance and reporting among others.

Vertex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vertex (VERX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vertex's (VERX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vertex (VERX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) was reported by BMO Capital on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting VERX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.48% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vertex (VERX)?

A

The stock price for Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) is $12.66 last updated Today at 3:02:50 PM.

Q

Does Vertex (VERX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vertex.

Q

When is Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) reporting earnings?

A

Vertex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Vertex (VERX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vertex.

Q

What sector and industry does Vertex (VERX) operate in?

A

Vertex is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.