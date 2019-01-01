QQQ
Range
34.95 - 39.05
Vol / Avg.
26.7M/32.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.32 - 83.34
Mkt Cap
63.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
34.95
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The firm has approximately 158 million daily active users. Snap generates nearly all of its revenue from advertising with 88% coming from the U.S. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.220 0.1200
REV1.200B1.298B98.000M

Snap Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Snap (SNAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Snap's (SNAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Snap (SNAP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Snap (NYSE: SNAP) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 93.00 expecting SNAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 139.54% upside). 41 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Snap (SNAP)?

A

The stock price for Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is $38.825 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Snap (SNAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Snap.

Q

When is Snap (NYSE:SNAP) reporting earnings?

A

Snap’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Snap (SNAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Snap.

Q

What sector and industry does Snap (SNAP) operate in?

A

Snap is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.