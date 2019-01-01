QQQ
Range
161.85 - 162.83
Vol / Avg.
9.1K/335.4K
Div / Yield
2.48/1.54%
52 Wk
137.14 - 190.97
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
95.58
Open
161.05
P/E
142.81
EPS
0.24
Shares
42.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's major revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1102.380 0.2700
REV1.110B1.100B-10.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marriott Vacations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marriott Vacations (VAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marriott Vacations's (VAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marriott Vacations (VAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) was reported by Deutsche Bank on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 208.00 expecting VAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.68% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marriott Vacations (VAC)?

A

The stock price for Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) is $162.91 last updated Today at 2:40:41 PM.

Q

Does Marriott Vacations (VAC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Marriott Vacations (VAC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) reporting earnings?

A

Marriott Vacations’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Marriott Vacations (VAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marriott Vacations.

Q

What sector and industry does Marriott Vacations (VAC) operate in?

A

Marriott Vacations is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.