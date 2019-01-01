|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.110
|2.380
|0.2700
|REV
|1.110B
|1.100B
|-10.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Marriott Vacations’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H).
The latest price target for Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) was reported by Deutsche Bank on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 208.00 expecting VAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.68% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) is $162.91 last updated Today at 2:40:41 PM.
The next Marriott Vacations (VAC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.
Marriott Vacations’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Marriott Vacations.
Marriott Vacations is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.