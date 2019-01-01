Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage assets to generate current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company reportable segments include investments in Residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Others. It generates maximum revenue from the RMBS segment in the form of Interest income earned for servicing mortgage loans.