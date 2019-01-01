QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage assets to generate current yields and risk-adjusted total returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividend distributions and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company reportable segments include investments in Residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Others. It generates maximum revenue from the RMBS segment in the form of Interest income earned for servicing mortgage loans.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cherry Hill Mortgage's (CHMI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) was reported by JMP Securities on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CHMI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI)?

A

The stock price for Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) is $7.57 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) reporting earnings?

A

Cherry Hill Mortgage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cherry Hill Mortgage.

Q

What sector and industry does Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) operate in?

A

Cherry Hill Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.