QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.31 - 7.33
Vol / Avg.
107.2K/172K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.25 - 27.04
Mkt Cap
301.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.71
Shares
41.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 6:11AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 12:03PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 9:22AM
load more
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is an life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company's flagship Growth Direct platform automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows used in the pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. It derives revenue from development, manufacturing, marketing and selling Systems and related LIMS connection software, consumables and services.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-04

REV5.870M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rapid Micro Biosystems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rapid Micro Biosystems's (RPID) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Q

What is the target price for Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting RPID to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.68% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID)?

A

The stock price for Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) is $7.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Q

When is Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) reporting earnings?

A

Rapid Micro Biosystems’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 4, 2022.

Q

Is Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Q

What sector and industry does Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) operate in?

A

Rapid Micro Biosystems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.