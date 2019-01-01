Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is an life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company's flagship Growth Direct platform automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows used in the pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. It derives revenue from development, manufacturing, marketing and selling Systems and related LIMS connection software, consumables and services.