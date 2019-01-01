QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/866.8K
Div / Yield
0.9/3.46%
52 Wk
25.92 - 34.98
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
127.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:55PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 11:58AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 6:16AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 5:10PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. It owns, operates, invests in and develops real estate assets concentrated in urban infill submarkets in and around Washington, DC. In addition, the company also provides fee-based real estate services to the legacy funds through its third-party real estate services business. The operating segments of the company are commercial, multifamily and third-party asset management and real estate services..

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.310
REV164.660M157.407M-7.253M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JBG SMITH Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JBG SMITH Properties's (JBGS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) was reported by BMO Capital on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting JBGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)?

A

The stock price for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) is $25.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) reporting earnings?

A

JBG SMITH Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JBG SMITH Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) operate in?

A

JBG SMITH Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.