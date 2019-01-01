|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03
|REV
|1.320B
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.380
|0.430
|0.0500
|REV
|1.150B
|1.211B
|61.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Marvell Technology’s space includes: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
The latest price target for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) was reported by Needham on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting MRVL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.05% upside). 44 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) is $64.2282 last updated Today at 5:20:38 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.
Marvell Technology’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Marvell Technology.
Marvell Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.