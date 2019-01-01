QQQ
Range
60.98 - 65.17
Vol / Avg.
5.6M/11.8M
Div / Yield
0.24/0.37%
52 Wk
37.92 - 93.85
Mkt Cap
54.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
61.4
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
843.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Marvell Technology is a leading fabless chipmaker focused on networking and storage applications. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical interconnections, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and merchant silicon for Ethernet applications. The firm is an active acquirer, with five large acquisitions since 2017 helping it pivot out of legacy consumer applications to focus on the cloud and 5G markets.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.480

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03

REV1.320B
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3800.430 0.0500
REV1.150B1.211B61.000M

Marvell Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marvell Technology (MRVL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marvell Technology's (MRVL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marvell Technology (MRVL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) was reported by Needham on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting MRVL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 79.05% upside). 44 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marvell Technology (MRVL)?

A

The stock price for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) is $64.2282 last updated Today at 5:20:38 PM.

Q

Does Marvell Technology (MRVL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reporting earnings?

A

Marvell Technology’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Marvell Technology (MRVL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marvell Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Marvell Technology (MRVL) operate in?

A

Marvell Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.