Range
20.17 - 20.91
Vol / Avg.
652K/754.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.32 - 26.84
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.79
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
232.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
APi Group Corp operates in three areas including Industrial Services, Safety Services, and Specialty Services. Its Industrial Services segment provides variety of services to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. This segment's services include oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and performing ongoing integrity management and maintenance. The Safety Services provides safety services in North America and Europe, focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems (fire protection solutions, HVAC and entry systems), including design, installation, inspection and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services provides a variety of infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services.

APi Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy APi Gr (APG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of APi Gr (NYSE: APG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are APi Gr's (APG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for APi Gr (APG) stock?

A

The latest price target for APi Gr (NYSE: APG) was reported by Baird on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting APG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for APi Gr (APG)?

A

The stock price for APi Gr (NYSE: APG) is $20.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does APi Gr (APG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for APi Gr.

Q

When is APi Gr (NYSE:APG) reporting earnings?

A

APi Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is APi Gr (APG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for APi Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does APi Gr (APG) operate in?

A

APi Gr is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.