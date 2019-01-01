|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of APi Gr (NYSE: APG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in APi Gr’s space includes: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD).
The latest price target for APi Gr (NYSE: APG) was reported by Baird on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting APG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.70% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for APi Gr (NYSE: APG) is $20.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for APi Gr.
APi Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for APi Gr.
APi Gr is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NYSE.