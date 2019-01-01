QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
53.07 - 55.91
Vol / Avg.
349.2K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
45.65 - 76
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
55.84
P/E
7.22
EPS
0.85
Shares
88.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 17, 2022, 12:05PM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 3:02PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Victoria's Secret & Co is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. It serves customers at its Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.630

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02

REV2.140B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Victoria's Secret Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Victoria's Secret (VSCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Victoria's Secret's (VSCO) competitors?

A

Other companies in Victoria's Secret’s space includes: Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Cato (NYSE:CATO), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) and Gap (NYSE:GPS).

Q

What is the target price for Victoria's Secret (VSCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) was reported by UBS on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 59.00 expecting VSCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.86% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Victoria's Secret (VSCO)?

A

The stock price for Victoria's Secret (NYSE: VSCO) is $54.7 last updated Today at 4:00:24 PM.

Q

Does Victoria's Secret (VSCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Victoria's Secret.

Q

When is Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) reporting earnings?

A

Victoria's Secret’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Victoria's Secret (VSCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Victoria's Secret.

Q

What sector and industry does Victoria's Secret (VSCO) operate in?

A

Victoria's Secret is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.