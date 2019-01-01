QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
1K/468.3K
Div / Yield
1.72/8.21%
52 Wk
18.24 - 23.42
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
77.83
Open
-
P/E
9.48
EPS
0.59
Shares
61.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 5:41PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 1:57PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 7:42AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by CRE assets. Its investment strategy is to originate or acquire senior mortgage loans collateralized by institutional-quality CRE assets that are owned and operated by experienced and well-capitalized sponsors and located in liquid markets with strong underlying fundamentals. KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit, and hedge funds. The company investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.130-0.050 -0.1800
REV39.870M42.449M2.579M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KKR Real Estate Finance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KKR Real Estate Finance's (KREF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) stock?

A

The latest price target for KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KREF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.27% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF)?

A

The stock price for KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) is $20.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) reporting earnings?

A

KKR Real Estate Finance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KKR Real Estate Finance.

Q

What sector and industry does KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) operate in?

A

KKR Real Estate Finance is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.