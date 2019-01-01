|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|-0.050
|-0.1800
|REV
|39.870M
|42.449M
|2.579M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in KKR Real Estate Finance’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting KREF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.27% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) is $20.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
KKR Real Estate Finance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for KKR Real Estate Finance.
KKR Real Estate Finance is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.