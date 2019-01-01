KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by CRE assets. Its investment strategy is to originate or acquire senior mortgage loans collateralized by institutional-quality CRE assets that are owned and operated by experienced and well-capitalized sponsors and located in liquid markets with strong underlying fundamentals. KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit, and hedge funds. The company investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.