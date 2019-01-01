QQQ
Range
16.19 - 17.42
Vol / Avg.
484.8K/312.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.85 - 20.87
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.42
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
78.2M
Outstanding
Seabridge Gold Inc is a development stage company involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties sited in North America. The company's principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, the Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories and its newly acquired Iksut Property located in northwestern British Columbia. It has various other mineral resource projects throughout North America.

Earnings

Seabridge Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seabridge Gold (SA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Seabridge Gold's (SA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seabridge Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Seabridge Gold (SA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) was reported by Roth Capital on April 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting SA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.34% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Seabridge Gold (SA)?

A

The stock price for Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) is $16.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seabridge Gold (SA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seabridge Gold.

Q

When is Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) reporting earnings?

A

Seabridge Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Seabridge Gold (SA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seabridge Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Seabridge Gold (SA) operate in?

A

Seabridge Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.